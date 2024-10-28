WOODCOCK FOR BEGINNERS: AMERICAN WOODCOCKS & THEIR AERIAL DISPLAYS-WINTER

Each year in the late winter, the American Woodcock move northward at the beginning of their breeding season. One of their migration stops is the Rancocas meadow– a reliable spot to catch the male of the species performing a fascinating aerial display to impress the female Woodcocks. Rancocas naturalist Patti Rehn will share an informative PowerPoint presentation at the Center, then lead an outdoor session in the meadow—a unique viewing opportunity

