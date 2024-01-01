The Great Spirit Church of The Pacific northwest Memberships 2024

When becoming a Member of The Great Spirit Church of The Pacific Northwest (TGSC), you are protected under The American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 (AIRFA)(42 U.S.C. §1996), and granted our space to practice your religious freedom under the constitution of the church judgement free.

As a member of TGSC you are eligible to participate in sacrament. This may include Peyote, Tobacco, Hallucinogenic Mushrooms, Marijuana, and other natural herbs & vegetables provided by Mother Earth in healing and connecting with Creator. These are for Ceremony only and will be used at the discretion of The Great Council. You are not required to use these substances to join us in ceremony, but encouraged to become open to learning the ways of our ancestors if you are deemed to be physically, and mentally capable to join. This is also protected in the AIRFA.

As a member you are required 20 hours of involvement with TGSC to keep membership active. This is annually. Any and all help is welcomed. This was how our people thrived, by helping one another.

As a Native American Church we do not encourage or support drinking, and/or Drug use. We understand that as human beings we all have character defects. We encourage our brothers and sisters to reach out for help and not sit in silence anymore. We are here to heal and help one another! Please let someone know if you or someone you know is struggling. We have many outreach resources in the area.



