Be the Hamster Productions Inc
Rocky Horror Picture Show Admission
ViSTA Theater
1296 N Wishon Ave, Fresno
July Rocky Horror Picture Show
$10
Come in and join us for the Time Warp. Cartoons and selected short subjects at 9:30 Rocky plays at 10:30
August Rocky Horror Picture Show
$10
Come in and join us for the Time Warp. Cartoons and selected short subjects at 9:30 Rocky plays at 10:30
