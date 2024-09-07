Lawrence Woodmere Academy
2024 Lawrence Woodmere Academy Annual Fundraising Gala
101 Causeway
Lawrence, NY 11559, USA
General admission
$150
Ticket valid for one seat at the Academy Gala.
Ticket valid for one seat at the Academy Gala.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sponsor a Table
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
This is a group ticket for up to 8 people valid for the Academy Gala.
This is a group ticket for up to 8 people valid for the Academy Gala.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout