CJS Sunday Jazz Jam - Sun, Apr 14, 2024, 3:30 pm

A ticket (which is free) is now required to play at the CJS Sunday Jazz Jam, just to help Mr. Chapin set up for, manage the event, and make sure everyone has plenty of chances to play.





Choose the ticket that matches your instrument: Drums/percussion, bass, guitar, piano, or horn (alto sax, trumpet, tenor sax, or trombone), or vocalist.





Students of jazz who can read music and who range in age from young to more seasoned are welcome at the Sunday Jazz Jam Session, which happens one Sunday a month September through May. Bill starts each session with a coached tune. Then participants select the jazz standards on which they want to improvise. Fake books, drums, bass, piano, keyboards, and amps are all provided. Participants need to bring their horns and their spirit of adventure, an essential ingredient for growing creatively through improvisation.