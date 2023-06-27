SAT Bootcamp (Ages 15-18)

MTWThF 8:30-12:00pm SAT Boot camp is a week long SAT prep class for high school students. Participants are guided through a series of practices and testing techniques to prepare for the SAT. Bring a note book, pen, and water bottle. Daily snack provided. Instructors: Rebekah Andrews has been working in education for over 20 years. Her focus is primarily working to engage and empower high school students. A lifelong resident of Vancouver, Rebekah is passionate about seeing our next generation thrive in our city.

