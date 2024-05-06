KWW24 March Payment

Kindling Words West will take place on Whidbey Island, Washington from April 29 - May 6, 2024.





Fees (room, board, and KW tuition) are $2158 for a single and $1753 for a shared room. Participants paid a $722 deposit upon registration.





Today, you have two options for payment:

Pay the full remainder ($1436 for singles; $1031 for shared)

Pay half of the full remainder today. ($718 for singles; $515.50 for shared)





Everyone is booked into a single room UNLESS the registrar has confirmed that you're sharing. (Folks with shared rooms are Butler, Crain, Crocker, Dairman, Doyen, and Vickers)





Zeffy charges no credit card fees to Kindling Words. To compensate for that loss, Zeffy will invite you to donate to Zeffy. ("Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!") That Zeffy donation is optional and nonrefundable.