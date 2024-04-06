Ranch Trail with Jennifer Sawyer





















Training and Techniques for Winning Classes Under Saddle and In Hand



Jennifer Sawyer, Multi Carded Judge/Nationally Recognized Clinician-Instructor







April 6, 2024

9am-12:30 pm Mounted

1pm-4pm In Hand **WE HAVE SEVERAL HORSES AVAILABLE TO USE FOR THIS SESSION, Contact Dani @ [email protected] to reserve. Minis and Full size. **



Join Judge Jennifer for a day learning the ins and outs of Ranch Trail. How the class is scored, techniques to earn credit, how to avoid the penalty box and true connection with your horse in all maneuvers. Each session will include Q & A, hands on training time with the obstacles, course walk time and practice judged classes with in-depth feedback and scoring.





Space in limited for participants so register now!





Unlimited Auditors





You may register for one session or both sessions.





We do require a current coggins on all horses attending.





Bring a bagged lunch or we are 5 minutes away from downtown Winter Haven with multiple dining options. We will supply drinks and snacks all day.







