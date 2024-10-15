CDS Spirit Decor

Adorn your property with a 12" x 12" CDS custom Star Barn/Shed/House Quilt. All-weather paint used so you could use it in any outdoor location and leave it up year-round! Handcrafted by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
CDS Lettered Wreath
$30
Show off your school spirit with a CDS School Wreath! This wreath can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Handcrafted by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
CDS Traditional Wreath
$25
Show off your school spirit with a CDS School Wreath! This wreath can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Handcrafted by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
CDS Heart Yard Stake
$15
Show your school spirit in style with Custom CDS Spirit Stakes! Simply stick in the ground for cute school spirit in your own front yard! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Handcrafted by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
CDS School Yard Stake
$15
Show your school spirit in style with Custom CDS Spirit Stakes! Simply stick in the ground for cute school spirit in your own front yard! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Handcrafted by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
