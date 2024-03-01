Paint the Town Purple - For suicide prevention

From March 1st, 2024 until December 31st, 2024 JJ's Hello Foundation encourages everyone to help us Paint the Town Purple.





Purchase your Paint the Town Purple yard sign today in one of 3 designs to help support positive mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Become a partner in prevention by showing your support to the community around you.





The first 50 signs sold are only $15. Each sign sold after the price will increase to $20 so get your sign today.





Sings will be created and placed in front of your home or business by a JJ's Hello Foundation representative within 2 weeks of purchase. We appreciate your understanding while we purchase, create, and distribute multiple signs throughout the community.



