CLOSED - PAID IN FULL - Jaxxon Moore

AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES
1. Select OTHER from the dropdown
2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees
Remaining Balance Due is $350.00 as of 6/19/24.
Remaining Balance Due is $350.00 as of 6/19/24.
2024-2025 Balance Due
$1,571
2024-2025 School Year
$700 Fall Marching
$400 Fall Contest Trip (San Antonio)
$250 Spring Concert Fees
$100 Instrument Maint. Fee (Bass Trombone)
$ 81 Returning Member Required Supplies (Polo, Rehearsal Shorts, Garment Bag, Tie/Cummerbund)
$ 20 Men's Concert Formal Shirt Ordered
$ 20 Uniform Maintenance Fee
$1571.00 TOTAL DUE
2024-2025 School Year
Optional Increment (UP TO $1900)
$100
Please only select this option if you wish to pay a different amount than owed for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 school years.
Optional Increment ($21)
$21
