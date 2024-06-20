eventClosed

CLOSED - PAID IN FULL - Jaxxon Moore

2023-2024 Balance Due
$350
AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees Remaining Balance Due is $350.00 as of 6/19/24.
2024-2025 Balance Due
$1,571
AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees 2024-2025 School Year ​$700 Fall Marching $400 Fall Contest Trip (San Antonio) $250 Spring Concert Fees $100 Instrument Maint. Fee (Bass Trombone) $ 81 Returning Member Required Supplies (Polo, Rehearsal Shorts, Garment Bag, Tie/Cummerbund) $ 20 Men's Concert Formal Shirt Ordered $ 20 Uniform Maintenance Fee $1571.00 TOTAL DUE
Optional Increment (UP TO $1900)
$100
Please only select this option if you wish to pay a different amount than owed for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 school years. AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees
Optional Increment ($21)
$21
Please only select this option if you wish to pay a different amount than owed for the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 school years. AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing