Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia
eventClosed
REGISTRATION - TABLING - 2024 Greater Philadelphia Filipino Business and Information Expo
1516 N 5th St unit 104
Philadelphia, PA 19122, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Member Tabling Registration
$10
For businesses with marketing materials.
For businesses with marketing materials.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Non-Member Tabling Registration
$15
For businesses with marketing material
For businesses with marketing material
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout