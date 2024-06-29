HWIT 2024 Auction

Admission for Two to Night at the Tower Gala on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Celebrate a Kansas City treasure, the World War I Museum. A departure from the traditional sit-down gala experience, Night at the Tower is a night like no other!
2 VIP Tickets, granting access to exclusive cocktail hour, early access to main event and reserved after party seating. Two General Admission Tickets, granting access to main event and after party. Valet parking.
#002 Dewalt 37 Pc. 3/8 Drive Socket Set and Tray
$40
37 PC. 3/8 IN. DRIVE SOCKET SET with TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 TRAY shallow tool tray, molded insert, and compatible lid.
High maneuverability in confined spaces: 72-tooth count ratchet provides a 5° arc swing. Comfortable grip with anti-slip driver handle.
#003 Coach Chelsea Woven Hobo Bag
$50
Good condition, Black and Grey Coach logo pattern and zipper pocket. Silver hardware with turn closure. Inside pockets include one wall zipper and 2 open pockets. Dimensions 9.5" width x 10" height x 2" deep
#004 Dooney & Bourke Cream Leather Hand Bag
$50
As new conditions, Cream Leather with brown trim and tassels. Magnetic clasp, red canvas interior pockets. Comes with shoulder brown leather shoulder strap. Dimensions 12" width x 8.4" height x 4" deep
#005 Jose Hess Madison Avenue Shoulder Bag
$50
New with box. Madison Avenue Anniversary with gold tag inscription "I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will." Brown and burgundy leather with gold hardware. Zipper closure, 3 divider interior. Dimensions 13.5" width x 13.5" hieght x 3" deep.
#006 Wine Gift Basket
$50
For wine lovers. Stonehaus Farms - Vidal Bla'nc, Barefoot - Sweet Red Blend California, Wine Barn - Jackpot Whitty and Amigoni Urban Winery - Pinot Crigio.
#007 DCM200E1 20V MAX 18" Bandfile
$100
Bandfile provides More Power Than Pneumatic for tough commercial applications rotating up to 5,600 ft. per minute with 732 MWO. This power is controlled with a variable speed trigger and speed setting dial. A 104° Rotating Contact Arm enables the user to take full advantage of the portability and versatility and to access hard to reach spaces. Coupled with a Rotating LED to help illuminate the workspace and tool-free belt change the DCM200 provides user convenience, mobility and versatility.
#008 Dewalt ToughSystem 2.0 Tool Box
$30
The DeWALT ToughSystem 2.0 tool box with a 110 lb load capacity offers more storage capacity and added protection in jobsite. Auto-connect side latches and the two-piece metal front latches facilitates smooth one-handed operation. IP65 rating prevents the accumulation of dust and water on the surface.
#009 Damsel In Defense- Stun, Strike, Spray
$40
Self-defense kit with layered protection. Stun gun, arm candy disable pin, striking tool and pepper spray pouch with additional refill. Little Ringer Stun Gun is rechargeable and also works as blinding flashlight. Disable pin disables stun gun from being used against you if taken away. Force multiplier striking tool for backup. Pouch O' Pepper makes for easy carry preventing accidental discharge when stashed.
