Taste of India 2024

Get ready for a taste bud explosion at the Taste of India Food Festival, proudly organized by AID Penn State! 🌶️🍛 This festival is a vibrant celebration of Indian cuisine, where flavors dance and aromas weave tales of tradition. Picture a kaleidoscope of spices, a symphony of sizzling delicacies, and a feast that transcends borders.





On April 13th, join us on a culinary journey that not only satisfies your palate but also serves a greater purpose. Every dish tells a story, and every bite contributes to our mission of empowering communities through volunteer work and grassroots-level development projects.





Whether you're a spice enthusiast, a curry connoisseur, or just curious about the rich tapestry of Indian flavors, Taste of India is your passport to an unforgettable experience. It's not just a food festival; it's a cultural extravaganza, a flavorful adventure, and a commitment to making a difference. Save the date, bring your appetite, and join us at Taste of India – where every dish has a purpose, and every flavor supports a cause!✨