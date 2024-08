Come to Puppies, Pizzas and Promises! Join us at Vega Media Studios for a paws-itively awesome event filled with furry friends, delicious slices, and exciting surprises. Get ready to cuddle adorable Newfoundland puppies, indulge in mouth-watering pizzas, and make unforgettable memories. Don't miss out on this paw-some opportunity to have a woof-tastic time with your friends and family. See you there! Puppies are available for adoption too! www.hollywoodhillshomestead.com