FaithLands National Conference 2024

Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes meals and tour transportation. Valid for August 6, 7, & 8, 2024.
August 07, Single Day Registration
$99
Registration for Day 2 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch and dinner. Only valid for August 7, 2024. *No further purchase is necessary for meals.*
Dinner & Evening Panel Registration
$65
Registration for Day 2 dinner and FaithLands Panel at the FaithLands National Conference. Only valid for entry to dinner and evening panel on August 7, 2024. Includes dinner. *DO NOT purchase in addition to 'Single Day Registration.' Access to this portion of the event is already included in the 'Single Day Registration'*
*Scholarship Applicant* 3 Day Registration
free
Registration for all three days of the FaithLands National Conference. Only select if you are a scholarship applicant. Valid for August 6, 7, & 8, 2024. Includes meals and tour transportation. After submitting registration, use the link in the event details to apply for scholarship.
August 06, Single Day Registration
$75
Registration for Day 1 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch, dinner, and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for August 6, 2024. *No further purchase is necessary for meals.*
August 08, Single Day Registration
$75
Registration for Day 3 of the FaithLands National Conference. Includes lunch and attendance to conference and tours. Only valid for August 8, 2024. *No further purchase is necessary for meals.*
