Caris Sports Foundation Annual Raffle 2024

Chicago Bulls V.I.P. Game Experience
$100
This package built for a true Chicago Bulls fan! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a VIP at an upcoming Chicago Bulls 2024-2025 home game. Package details: Four lower-level tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-2025 regular season game VIP Parking for 1 vehicle Dinner for four at the United Center's Queenie's restaurant Four VIP passes to participate in pre-game VIP experience ***Does not include airfare or hotel ***Must redeem by February 1, 2025 (value $2,500)
Luxury Condo in Mexico
$100
5 Nights in a luxury Condo located in Puerto Penasco Mexico Condo is 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a bonus bunk room. Condo located at Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort. (valued at $3,000)
A Night at the Theatre in Style
$100
Enjoy a 5-star night out with someone special! Experience includes: 5 hours of Black Car service provided by Phoenix Black Car $150 Gift card to Burbon and Bones 2 Tickets to ASU Gammage (see shows below) -Funny Girl (October 19th, 2024) -Kimberly Akimbo (December 7th, 2024) -Some Like it Hot (February 15th, 2025) -Wicked (March 8th, 2025) -Life of Pi (June 21, 2025) -Moulin Rouge (July 26th, 2025) (value $1,500)
Caris Sports Foundation Annual Golf Tournament
$100
Includes a Foursome to participate in CSF's annual golf tournament at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler Arizona, Friday, April 25th, 2025 (value $1200)
Caris Sports Foundation Inaugural Sneakers & Cocktails
$100
Includes 2 VIP passes to CSF Inaugural Sneakers & Cocktails. Evening includes cocktail reception celebrating Caris Sports Foundations five years of supporting student athletes in Arizona. Friday, November 16, 2024 (value $500)
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing