Caris Sports Foundation Annual Raffle 2024

This package built for a true Chicago Bulls fan! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a VIP at an upcoming Chicago Bulls 2024-2025 home game. Package details: Four lower-level tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-2025 regular season game VIP Parking for 1 vehicle Dinner for four at the United Center's Queenie's restaurant Four VIP passes to participate in pre-game VIP experience ***Does not include airfare or hotel ***Must redeem by February 1, 2025 (value $2,500)

This package built for a true Chicago Bulls fan! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a VIP at an upcoming Chicago Bulls 2024-2025 home game. Package details: Four lower-level tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-2025 regular season game VIP Parking for 1 vehicle Dinner for four at the United Center's Queenie's restaurant Four VIP passes to participate in pre-game VIP experience ***Does not include airfare or hotel ***Must redeem by February 1, 2025 (value $2,500)

seeMoreDetailsMobile