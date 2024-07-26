Caris Sports Foundation Annual Raffle 2024

This package built for a true Chicago Bulls fan! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a VIP at an upcoming Chicago Bulls 2024-2025 home game.
Package details:
Four lower-level tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024-2025 regular season game
VIP Parking for 1 vehicle
Dinner for four at the United Center's Queenie's restaurant
Four VIP passes to participate in pre-game VIP experience
***Does not include airfare or hotel
***Must redeem by February 1, 2025
(value $2,500)
Luxury Condo in Mexico
$100
5 Nights in a luxury Condo located in Puerto Penasco Mexico
Condo is 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a bonus bunk room.
Condo located at Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort.
(valued at $3,000)
A Night at the Theatre in Style
$100
Enjoy a 5-star night out with someone special!
Experience includes:
5 hours of Black Car service provided by Phoenix Black Car
$150 Gift card to Burbon and Bones
2 Tickets to ASU Gammage (see shows below)
-Funny Girl (October 19th, 2024)
-Kimberly Akimbo (December 7th, 2024)
-Some Like it Hot (February 15th, 2025)
-Wicked (March 8th, 2025)
-Life of Pi (June 21, 2025)
-Moulin Rouge (July 26th, 2025)
(value $1,500)
Caris Sports Foundation Annual Golf Tournament
$100
Includes a Foursome to participate in CSF's annual golf tournament at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler Arizona,
Friday, April 25th, 2025
(value $1200)
Caris Sports Foundation Inaugural Sneakers & Cocktails
$100
Includes 2 VIP passes to CSF Inaugural Sneakers & Cocktails.
Evening includes cocktail reception celebrating Caris Sports Foundations five years of supporting student athletes in Arizona.
Friday, November 16, 2024
(value $500)
