3rd Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Fundraiser

Tickets for 8 guests-please give the name of the person who purchased the table when checking in.
Support Sponsorship
$1,000
Tickets for 4, name and logo on NiJaes Makes Ways website and social media promotion. Please give the name of sponsor when checking in.
Tenacity Sponsorship
$3,000
Tickets for 6, name and logo on NiJaes Makes Ways website and social media promotion. Please give the name of sponsor when checking in.
Faithfulness Sponsorship
$5,000
Tickets for a table of 8, name and logo on NiJaes Makes Ways website and social media promotion. Please give the name of sponsor when checking in.
Influence Sponsorship
$8,000
Tickets for a table of 8, name and logo on NiJaes Makes Ways website and social media promotion, and name or company mentioned during program. Please give the name of sponsor when checking in.
Generosity Sponsorship
$10,000
Tickets for 2 tables of 8 (16 tickets), name and logo on NiJaes Makes Ways website and social media promotion, and name or company mentioned during program. Please give the name of sponsor when checking in.
