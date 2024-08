Let everyone know how proud you are of your BHS 2024 graduate!

This single-sided yard sign is a great way for parents and grandparents to brag about their senior(s).









Orders must be received by 5/14/24 @ 3:00 pm.

Signs will be available after school the week of 5/20. Exact date TBD.





Proceeds support the BHS Boys Soccer Parents Fund.

Questions?? Email: [email protected]