BOTANICAL PRINTING ON PAPER

Friday, July 12 or Saturday, July 13, 10 am to 4 pm

Learn to make prints on paper with natures own special botanicals. We will look at how to make papers print what nature can give. You can use the results for cards, origami, books and more. Delve into the world of botanical printing, using natural leaves, flowers, roots or fruits of naure. All materials will be provided for the workshop. Instructor Dorothy Yuki, an innovative designer.