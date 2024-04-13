Sisterhood Saturday Ladies Brunch - 4/13/24

Sisterhood Saturdays is a time where all women can come together for relationship, encouragement, and teaching. The goal of this ministry is to: 1) Reach out to women who do not attend church. 2) Connect with women who cannot or will not commit to LifeGroups. 3) Intermingle current LifePoint Ladies so everyone feels seen, known and loved. 4) Encourage mentorship among the seasoned Christians and newer believers. 5) Provide a space where all women are able to develop and use the gifts God has given them.

April 13th, we will be hosting a Sisterhood Saturday ladies brunch from 10am–12pm at LifePoint Church to discuss Holiness. Thanks to the generosity of LifePoint Church, we are offering this event free of charge. Games, snacks, prizes and childcare are included. We encourage you to come and connect!