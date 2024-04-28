NMASBHC Spring Casino Night At Vernon's Speakeasy

You're invited to join us for an exhilarating evening of games, glamour, and giving at the NMASBHC Spring Casino Night Fundraiser hosted by Vernon's Speakeasy. Join us on April 28, 2024 from 4pm-8pm for an unforgettable night of blackjack, roulette, and craps, all in support of ensuring every child in New Mexico has access to essential healthcare services through school-based health centers. Let's come together to make a difference and ensure a healthier future for our state's youth.





Each ticket includes appetizers, drink coupon, and $100 game credit. More game credits, food, and drinks will be available for purchase.



