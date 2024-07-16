Spotlight Rep NW Rising and Shining Stars Program Fall 2024

Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes (Grades 6-9) Dates: Sept 30-Dec 2nd Registration Price: $330.00 Location: Eastside Community School 5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE Issaquah 98029 Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued.
NOTE: This discounted price only applies to the ADDITIONAL child, not the first child. Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes Grades 6-9, Dates: Sept 30th - Dec 2nd Location: Eastside Community School 5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE Issaquah 98029 Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued. Second Student Pricing: $310.00
