Spotlight Rep NW Rising and Shining Stars Program Fall 2024

Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes (Grades 6-9)
Dates: Sept 30-Dec 2nd
Registration Price: $330.00
Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029
Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued.
Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes (Grades 6-9)
Dates: Sept 30-Dec 2nd
Registration Price: $330.00
Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029
Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued.
SIBLING Shing Star Classes Price
$310
NOTE: This discounted price only applies to the ADDITIONAL child, not the first child.
Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes
Grades 6-9, Dates: Sept 30th - Dec 2nd
Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029
Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued.
Second Student Pricing: $310.00
NOTE: This discounted price only applies to the ADDITIONAL child, not the first child.
Shining Stars Musical Theater Classes
Grades 6-9, Dates: Sept 30th - Dec 2nd
Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029
Please note that as of Sept 27, 2024, no refunds will be issued.
Second Student Pricing: $310.00