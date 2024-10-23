Christmas wish list

Baseball item
Baseball
$5
Each little league game uses at least 3 balls. Often in inclement weather, this number can increase dramatically. Game balls are not cheap and you can help us make sure our athletes are always provided the best
Catchers gear item
Catchers gear
$250
Catcher’s are an important part of the game, but their safety is most important. Each team needs their own set of catching gear. Help us update our equipment to provide our young athletes with the gear they deserve!
Baseball helmet item
Baseball helmet
$30
Help us keep our batters safe
Softball helmet item
Softball helmet
$40
Help us keep our batters safe!
Tee ball bat item
Tee ball bat
$25
Our youngest athletes will enjoy learning to hit the ball with a new team bat.
Softball bat item
Softball bat
$100
Help our athletes swing for the fences
Game softball
$5
Pitch our athletes an opportunity
