Christmas wish list

Each little league game uses at least 3 balls. Often in inclement weather, this number can increase dramatically. Game balls are not cheap and you can help us make sure our athletes are always provided the best
Each little league game uses at least 3 balls. Often in inclement weather, this number can increase dramatically. Game balls are not cheap and you can help us make sure our athletes are always provided the best
Catchers gear
$250
Catcher’s are an important part of the game, but their safety is most important. Each team needs their own set of catching gear. Help us update our equipment to provide our young athletes with the gear they deserve!
Catcher’s are an important part of the game, but their safety is most important. Each team needs their own set of catching gear. Help us update our equipment to provide our young athletes with the gear they deserve!
Baseball helmet
$30
Help us keep our batters safe
Help us keep our batters safe
Softball helmet
$40
Help us keep our batters safe!
Help us keep our batters safe!
Tee ball bat
$25
Our youngest athletes will enjoy learning to hit the ball with a new team bat.
Our youngest athletes will enjoy learning to hit the ball with a new team bat.