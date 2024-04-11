Sideline Bluegrass at the Fiddletown Community Center $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Sideline Bluegrass Band
THUNDER DAN WINS IBMA SONG OF THE YEAR!
Sideline was the recipient of the 2019 Song of the Year Award at the 30th Annual International
Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards. The IBMA Awards Ceremony was held in Raleigh, North
Carolina at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center. Awards were voted on by the professional
members of IBMA.
Listen to Thunder Dan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWrdtE-jKQs
Sideline is a six-piece powerhouse whose style has set the pace in Bluegrass for
over two decades. Founders Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes can claim
their own historical significance to the genre as members of highly awarded
groups, multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and
international touring.
What started as a side project for the seasoned players soon moved to the front and
center as Steve and Skip were joined by the talents of Bailey Coe, guitar; Nick
Goad, mandolin; Matt Flake, fiddle, and Kyle Windbeck, bass and began to
record and release albums in earnest.
To listen to Sideline reminds the fan of why so many people fall in love with
Bluegrass; pulse-pounding drive, songs sung from the heart, perfected timing and
dynamics as well as a visceral emotion in the rendering. A band that was started as
an off-season fun experiment has become a full-time dream team of players and
singers.
The band, recorded or live, moves dynamically from well chosen, hard-hitting neo-
traditional covers of classic songs to new material curated by a band with a perfect
sense of who they are and what they have to say. Combine all this with their on-
stage energy and finesse as well as their powerful and affecting harmonies, and
you have the embodiment of the North Carolina Bluegrass sound. Sideline has
released three national projects and currently records for the highly awarded
Mountain Home Music Company based near Asheville, NC.
www.facebook.com/sidelineblugrass