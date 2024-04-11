Sideline Bluegrass at the Fiddletown Community Center $20 advance, $25 at the door.

Sideline Bluegrass Band





THUNDER DAN WINS IBMA SONG OF THE YEAR!





Sideline was the recipient of the 2019 Song of the Year Award at the 30th Annual International

Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards. The IBMA Awards Ceremony was held in Raleigh, North

Carolina at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center. Awards were voted on by the professional

members of IBMA.





Listen to Thunder Dan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWrdtE-jKQs





Sideline is a six-piece powerhouse whose style has set the pace in Bluegrass for

over two decades. Founders Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes can claim

their own historical significance to the genre as members of highly awarded

groups, multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and

international touring.

What started as a side project for the seasoned players soon moved to the front and

center as Steve and Skip were joined by the talents of Bailey Coe, guitar; Nick

Goad, mandolin; Matt Flake, fiddle, and Kyle Windbeck, bass and began to

record and release albums in earnest.

To listen to Sideline reminds the fan of why so many people fall in love with

Bluegrass; pulse-pounding drive, songs sung from the heart, perfected timing and

dynamics as well as a visceral emotion in the rendering. A band that was started as

an off-season fun experiment has become a full-time dream team of players and

singers.

The band, recorded or live, moves dynamically from well chosen, hard-hitting neo-

traditional covers of classic songs to new material curated by a band with a perfect

sense of who they are and what they have to say. Combine all this with their on-

stage energy and finesse as well as their powerful and affecting harmonies, and

you have the embodiment of the North Carolina Bluegrass sound. Sideline has

released three national projects and currently records for the highly awarded

Mountain Home Music Company based near Asheville, NC.





