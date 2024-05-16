Family Rhythms Grand Opening Raffle

You don’t need to be present to win! We can deliver tickets to you and prizes can be picked up after the drawing.
You may use this form to pay for tickets. Please text us at (360) 209-4276 or email [email protected] if you need to arrange a time to purchase/pick up tickets. They will be for sale at all classes and at our Grand Opening on 6/1. For every 10 tickets purchased, also select a Family Rhythms Drawing ticket below!
You don’t need to be present to win! We can deliver tickets to you and prizes can be picked up after the drawing.
You may use this form to pay for tickets. Please text us at (360) 209-4276 or email [email protected] if you need to arrange a time to purchase/pick up tickets. They will be for sale at all classes and at our Grand Opening on 6/1. For every 10 tickets purchased, also select a Family Rhythms Drawing ticket below!
Family Rhythms Giveaway
free
These are the tickets for our exclusive giveaway! Earn one ticket for every 10 raffle tickets purchased. Please enter the number you need here. Prizes include a gorgeous custom quilt, Sing With Me t-shirts, a Hello Everybody hoodie, kid-friendly instruments, and a summer camp tuition certificate!
These are the tickets for our exclusive giveaway! Earn one ticket for every 10 raffle tickets purchased. Please enter the number you need here. Prizes include a gorgeous custom quilt, Sing With Me t-shirts, a Hello Everybody hoodie, kid-friendly instruments, and a summer camp tuition certificate!