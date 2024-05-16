Family Rhythms Grand Opening Raffle

These are the tickets for our exclusive giveaway! Earn one ticket for every 10 raffle tickets purchased. Please enter the number you need here. Prizes include a gorgeous custom quilt, Sing With Me t-shirts, a Hello Everybody hoodie, kid-friendly instruments, and a summer camp tuition certificate!

These are the tickets for our exclusive giveaway! Earn one ticket for every 10 raffle tickets purchased. Please enter the number you need here. Prizes include a gorgeous custom quilt, Sing With Me t-shirts, a Hello Everybody hoodie, kid-friendly instruments, and a summer camp tuition certificate!

seeMoreDetailsMobile