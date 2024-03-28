Kiwanis of Pike Golf Tournament

Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Event Sponsor and Tournament Entry
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Closest to Pin
$250
Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250
Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Hole Sponsor
$200
Name/logo signage at hole.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage at hole.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Team Registration
$400
groupTicketCaption
Registration for a team of four
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Registration for a team of four
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Mulligan
$20
You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.