Becom a member of "Sv. Ivan Rilski" Chicago

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Members at this level enjoy the same rights as voting members, with the added benefit of having their names and activities more prominently recognized as a testament to their increased support for the church.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
These members have the right to nominate candidates for the church council and vote for them.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
These members support the Bulgarian Orthodox Church "Sv. Ivan Rilski" in Chicago and will receive regular updates about church and social events, as well as other activities related to the church.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing