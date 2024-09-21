2024 Shore Rec Snack Shack

Water Bottle
$1
Candy
$2
Chips
$1
Hot Dog
$3
Nachos
$4
Ramen (cup chicken)
$2
Gatorade (small)
$1.50
Gatorade (big 20oz)
$2.50
bubble gum (bag of 8)
$1
Coffee/Hot Chocolate
$1
Snow Cone
$2
Prime drink
$3
Bag of popped Popcorn
$1.50
Muffins
$2
Ramen - Spicy Bowl
$3
Soda can - regular can
$1.50
Soda can - mini can
$1
Soda - 20 oz bottle
$2
Shore Soccer Hoodie
$30
These are the shore recreation hoodies
Shore FC Hoodie
$25
These are the shore Travel Hoodies

