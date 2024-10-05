Sponsorships for 2024 SABA Arizona Diwali Banquet

5104 E McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgment at the event, 8 tickets (full table)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgement at the event, 4 tickets (half table)
Silver Sponsor
$500
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgment at the event, 2 tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Acknowledgment at the event
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing