South Asian Bar Association of Arizona
Sponsorships for 2024 SABA Arizona Diwali Banquet
5104 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgment at the event, 8 tickets (full table)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgement at the event, 4 tickets (half table)
Silver Sponsor
$500
Inclusion of sponsor’s logo on Advertising Material & Social Media, Acknowledgment at the event, 2 tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Acknowledgment at the event
