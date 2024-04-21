Emerging Talent Music Battle

General Admission - Music Ringside: Step into the heart of the action with a General Admission ticket to the most unique concert experience this summer! Held at F.C. Chaos Boxing & Fitness Gym, this ticket grants you entry into an electrifying night of music and charity in a truly distinctive setting—the boxing ring. Features: Access to All Performances: Experience live shows from Corvyx, Sara, Marina, and more as they take center stage in the ring, delivering powerhouse performances that resonate with energy and emotion. Food and Drink Concessions: Enjoy a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the evening. Treat yourself to delicious, refreshing options while you soak in the music and ambiance. Participation in Raffles and 50/50: Your ticket includes the opportunity to enter raffles and a 50/50 draw. Win exciting prizes while contributing to a noble cause. Open Seating: Arrive early and pick your spot. The general admission area is open seating, allowing you to find the perfect view to experience the fusion of boxing ambiance and musical talent. Support a Great Cause: All proceeds from your ticket purchase will go directly to the Anthony M. Varvaro Believe Foundation, aiding those affected by unexpected tragedies and supporting youth sports initiatives. Purchase your General Admission ticket today and be part of a night where music and mission merge, all for a meaningful cause. Experience the rhythm ringside and make a difference!

General Admission - Music Ringside: Step into the heart of the action with a General Admission ticket to the most unique concert experience this summer! Held at F.C. Chaos Boxing & Fitness Gym, this ticket grants you entry into an electrifying night of music and charity in a truly distinctive setting—the boxing ring. Features: Access to All Performances: Experience live shows from Corvyx, Sara, Marina, and more as they take center stage in the ring, delivering powerhouse performances that resonate with energy and emotion. Food and Drink Concessions: Enjoy a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the evening. Treat yourself to delicious, refreshing options while you soak in the music and ambiance. Participation in Raffles and 50/50: Your ticket includes the opportunity to enter raffles and a 50/50 draw. Win exciting prizes while contributing to a noble cause. Open Seating: Arrive early and pick your spot. The general admission area is open seating, allowing you to find the perfect view to experience the fusion of boxing ambiance and musical talent. Support a Great Cause: All proceeds from your ticket purchase will go directly to the Anthony M. Varvaro Believe Foundation, aiding those affected by unexpected tragedies and supporting youth sports initiatives. Purchase your General Admission ticket today and be part of a night where music and mission merge, all for a meaningful cause. Experience the rhythm ringside and make a difference!

seeMoreDetailsMobile