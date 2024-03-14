Secure your spot on the iconic Founders Wall with a 3x3" space, proudly displaying your name or company logo as a permanent fixture in the heart of Midland's skyline.
4"x8"
$500
Make a bold statement on the Founders Wall with a 4x8" space, showcasing your name or company logo prominently amidst the iconic silhouette of Midland, TX.
8"x8"
$1,000
Command attention with an 8x8" space on the Founders Wall, allowing for larger-scale branding opportunities and ensuring maximum visibility in the heart of our vibrant community.
12"x12"
$2,000
Leave a lasting impression with a 12x12" space on the Founders Wall, offering ample room for your name or logo to stand out amidst the iconic Midland skyline, ensuring prominent visibility and recognition.
Building (Small)
$5,000
Make your mark on one of our small buildings with your name or logo proudly displayed, showcasing your support for C4 Athletic Club and leaving a lasting impression on visitors and passersby.
Building (Medium)
$10,000
Elevate your brand's visibility with a name or logo placement on one of our medium-sized buildings, ensuring maximum exposure to our community and reinforcing your commitment to our facility's success
Building (Large)
$25,000
Make a statement with your name or logo prominently displayed on one of our large buildings, commanding attention and solidifying your role as a key partner in our facility's development and growth.
Water Tower
$50,000
Reach new heights with your name or logo featured on our water tower, serving as a beacon of your support for C4 Athletic Club and symbolizing your commitment to our community's well-being.
Pump Jack
$100,000
Showcase your brand on one of our pump jacks, a quintessential symbol of Midland's heritage, and align your company with the rich history and vibrant future of our community.
Oil Rig
$100,000
Make a significant impact with your name or logo displayed on one of our oil rigs, embodying the spirit of innovation and progress that defines Midland, TX, and demonstrating your dedication to our facility's success.
