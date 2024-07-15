2024 Self-Direction Conference

Select this ticket option if you are attending the 2024 NJ Self-Direction Conference Event on Friday, 11/1/24 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, select this ticket option. Each attendee must register for this event. Ticket benefits include: Admission to Self-Direction Conference including continental breakfast and lunch. Please note, tickets are NON-refundable. **If you are also attending the Thursday, October 31st, 2024 Social Networking Event, you must also register for that date.**

Select this ticket option if you are attending the 2024 NJ Self-Direction Conference Event on Friday, 11/1/24 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, select this ticket option. Each attendee must register for this event. Ticket benefits include: Admission to Self-Direction Conference including continental breakfast and lunch. Please note, tickets are NON-refundable. **If you are also attending the Thursday, October 31st, 2024 Social Networking Event, you must also register for that date.**

seeMoreDetailsMobile