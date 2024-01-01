Community Piano Concert Featuring AAPI Month

Welcome to the AAPI May Piano Concert! Join us for an evening filled with beautiful melodies and talented pianists. This event is a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage through the universal language of music. Come and enjoy the soothing sounds of the piano in person with fellow music enthusiasts. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the magic of live music in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Mark your calendars and get ready for a memorable night of musical performances!