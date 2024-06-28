ONENESS FEST 2024 (Volunteer Ticket)

ONENESS FEST would not be possible without our volunteers! As a thank you for your help, 50% of the ticket price will be refunded by June 28, 2024 after a verification of the completion of your volunteer shifts/duties has been made. You must work two, 4-hr shifts, to receive the refund.





Our ticket fees help us to remain financially solvent while rewarding volunteers for their hard work and contribution to the community. Proceeds from the volunteer ticket go towards covering Oneness Fest's fixed costs such as; venue rental, tent rentals, bathroom rentals, insurance etc... A portion of the proceeds also go toward purchasing the included t-shirt for each volunteer.





>>> AFTER TICKET PURCHASE, CHECK YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL FOR A LINK TO CLAIM A SHIFTS. YOU MUST CLAIM TWO SHIFTS TO BE COUNTED AS A VOLUNTEER. IF YOU FAIL TO CLAIM YOUR SHIFTS, AND ALL SHIFTS HAVE BEEN CLAIMED WHEN YOU SHOW UP AT THE GATE, YOU WILL NEED TO PAY THE FULL TICKET PRICE AT THE GATE FOR ENTRANCE TO THE FESTIVAL.









DATES, TIMES & LOCATION





VENUE : Good Templar Park - 528 East Side Dr, Geneva, IL 60134 ( Click For Directions )





SET-UP & VOLUNTEER CAMPERS CHECK-IN : Thursday, June 20, 2024

Volunteers are able to check-in for camping on Thursday, June 20 and stay through until the morning of Monday, June 24. We will have a special event Sunday evening open only to volunteers.





FESTIVAL :



Friday, June 21, 2024 (Campers Check-In 1:11pm, Entertainment 5-11:30pm)

Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Festival/Expo 10am-5pm, Entertainment 5-11:30pm)

Sunday, June 23, 2024 (Festival/Expo 10am-5pm, Campers Check-Out 5pm)





SPECIAL VOLUNTEER THANK YOU PARTY : Sunday Night - 8pm





TAKEDOWN & VOLUNTEER CAMPERS CHECK-OUT : Monday, June 24, 2024





CLICK FOR THE PROGRAM & SCHEDULE (WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE)



