Life Science Cares Philadelphia BOA Silent Auction

Donated by Heidi Zod -- Immerse yourself in an evening of powerful live theater with two exclusive member-seat tickets to see King Hedley II by Pulitzer-winning playwright August Wilson at the Arden Theatre, Philadelphia’s beloved venue for quality performances. Set for March 23, 2025, at 2 PM (with flexible date options between February 27 and March 23), these tickets offer a captivating experience in an intimate setting. Top-Quality Production: Enjoy a performance directed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning director, featuring equity actors who bring the depth and intensity of Wilson’s storytelling to life. Engaging Theater Environment: The Arden’s commitment to presenting a wide range of stories with diverse voices creates a unique, impactful experience for all theatergoers. Mission-Driven: This celebrated theater showcases both classic and contemporary plays, sharing stories that resonate deeply with audiences and highlight the diversity of human experiences. This package is an opportunity to witness the mastery of one of America's greatest playwrights in a setting that fosters community and artistic growth. Bid on this cultural experience to support Life Science Cares and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at the theater.

