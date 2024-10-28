Life Science Cares Philadelphia BOA Silent Auction
Philadelphia Flyers Game Night Experience
$200
Cheer on the Philadelphia Flyers as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center! This package includes two tickets in an amazing location — 5 rows off the ice — providing a fantastic view of the action. Join the electrifying atmosphere on December 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM and support the Flyers in one of the most exciting matchups of the season. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of live hockey, this is a game you won’t want to miss!
Exclusive Phillies Experience in the Hall of Fame Club
$150
Donated by Vin Milano - Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable day at Citizens Bank Park with 4 premium tickets to a 2025 Phillies game in the coveted Hall of Fame Club. Enjoy private, climate-controlled lounges with plush seating, upscale concessions, and full-service bars, designed to make your experience as comfortable as it is exciting. Revel in fantastic views from wider, padded seats with added legroom, perfect for enjoying every play.
Exclusive Access: Breeze through private entrances and take advantage of family-friendly restrooms and dedicated merchandise stands. Dive into baseball history with access to the Cooperstown Gallery, showcasing one-of-a-kind memorabilia honoring Philadelphia legends and local icons.
Bid on this extraordinary opportunity to make memories that last well beyond the game, all while supporting Life Science Cares' mission to uplift Philadelphia communities.
Two Tickets to King Hedley II at the Arden Theatre
$100
Donated by Heidi Zod -- Immerse yourself in an evening of powerful live theater with two exclusive member-seat tickets to see King Hedley II by Pulitzer-winning playwright August Wilson at the Arden Theatre, Philadelphia’s beloved venue for quality performances. Set for March 23, 2025, at 2 PM (with flexible date options between February 27 and March 23), these tickets offer a captivating experience in an intimate setting.
Top-Quality Production: Enjoy a performance directed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning director, featuring equity actors who bring the depth and intensity of Wilson’s storytelling to life.
Engaging Theater Environment: The Arden’s commitment to presenting a wide range of stories with diverse voices creates a unique, impactful experience for all theatergoers.
Mission-Driven: This celebrated theater showcases both classic and contemporary plays, sharing stories that resonate deeply with audiences and highlight the diversity of human experiences.
This package is an opportunity to witness the mastery of one of America's greatest playwrights in a setting that fosters community and artistic growth. Bid on this cultural experience to support Life Science Cares and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at the theater.
Ultimate Stateside Experience Package
$175
Enjoy a true taste of Stateside with this exclusive package! It includes a full case of premium vodka, a case each of our refreshing Lemonade and Iced Tea variety packs, and a $50 gift card to visit our Stateside tasting room. Whether you’re hosting friends or exploring new flavors at our tasting room, this package promises a memorable experience for any cocktail enthusiast.
