NCFADS 2024 Virtual Summer School

About NCFADS

The North Carolina Foundation for Alcohol & Drug Studies was founded in 1978 and has been paving the way for excellence in addiction education for professionals ever since. We are best known for our annual Winter and Summer Schools where we draw in professionals from across the country and bring industry experts who provide practical education so that our attendees have the knowledge and empowerment to provide the best service to their clients. Our Schools are highly beneficial for a variety of professionals, especially those that work in the addictions and substance use disorder industry. We invite anyone who may be interested in the addiction/Substance Use Disorder (SUD) field to join us!





About 2024 Virtual Summer School

Our 2024 Summer School will be held virtually and start on Monday, July 29th at 8:30am and conclude on Thursday, August 1st at 4:15pm. For a schedule breakdown, please see below. We have chosen to provide our school in a virtual-only format due to receiving positive attendee feedback about the flexibility, convenience, and engagement of our virtual schools. Attendees will be able to earn up to 30 hours depending on the registration type purchased.





Cost of Attendance

Similar to last year, we have chosen to base our registration fees on the total amount of hours/classes our attendees need.





Option 1 | Attend and receive credits for up to 9 hours total | $150

Option 2 | Attend and receive credits for 10 – 30 hours total | $350





Summer School Topics + Objectives

The sessions at our 2024 Virtual Summer School will include many of the basic credentialing subjects required, such as HIV, ethics, and clinical supervision. Additionally, we will offer several other specialty credits required by NCASPPB, as well as various other types of professional credits.





Upon successful completion of Summer School, all participants should be able to:

Provide effective care for guests, clients, and/or patients

Discuss several Substance Use Disorder (SUD) matters specific to the US

Identify population-specific interventions and modalities with appropriate clients

Implement techniques and concepts in daily practice with SUD clients & families

Implement skills gained within attendees selected session(s) due to increase in practical knowledge





Session Credentialing

We work with NCASPPB, NBCC, NASW, CRCC, and other credentialing bodies to ensure you meet your continuing education needs. If you have any questions, please reach out to NCFADS Executive Director, Sarah Cothren, and [email protected].





Who Should Attend?

Addictions & Substance Use Disorder Professionals

Clergy & Pastoral Care Professionals

Corrections Personnel

Criminal Justice Professionals

EAP Staff

Health Educators

Healthcare Professionals

Integrated Care Professionals

Juvenile Justice Professionals

Licensed Professional Counselors

Marriage & Family Therapists

Nurses (Hospital, Clinic, etc.)

Pastoral Care Professionals

Prevention Specialists

Psychotherapists

Public Health Workers

Recovery Coaches & Allies

Rehabilitation Counselors

School Counselors

School Nurses

Social Services Staff

Social Workers

…anyone else who is interested!





Interested in Sponsorships?

We are grateful for those who partner with us to bring excellence in addiction training to professionals in the field. It's imperative that those working with some of our most vulnerable populations are equipped with the best knowledge, skills, and resources to do the work they are doing. Your sponsorship will enable us to offer top-notch education through industry experts at a low-cost or through a full-tuition scholarship to our attendees. Reach out to NCFADS Executive Director, Sarah Cothren, at [email protected] to learn about our sponsorship opportunities!





Questions?

Reach out to NCFADS Executive Director, Sarah Cothren, at [email protected] or by calling/texting 252-714-0735.