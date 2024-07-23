Tri West Quarterback Club 2024 Player Fees

Underclassmen
$100

* Freshman, Sophomores, Juniors fees will be $100, to include $75 QB Club yearly player fees and $25 transportation fees.
Seniors
$125

Seniors will be $125, to include $75 QB Club yearly player fees, $25 for transportation fees, and $25 toward Senior Banners.

