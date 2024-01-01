Pickup for these meals will be Friday, May 17th between 12 and 4 pm at the Sahuarita Food Bank (17750 South La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629). When you pick up, please come in the front doors. You will be directed to the intake room straight ahead where you can make a payment via cash, check or card. All proceeds go directly back into the Food Bank. Fill your table, fill our shelves.





If you would prefer to pay with cash or check upon pickup: Please email or phone your order in to Weezie Bryson. Please note that a fee for paying online is automatically added to your order. You can remove this fee by scrolling down to the Summary section, clicking the dropdown menu (where a 17% fee is automatically added), selecting "Other" and changing the amount to zero. Please call or email Weezie if you have any questions. Thank you for your support!