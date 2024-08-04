Chili Cook-Off Sponsorship

W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380, USA

Ghost Pepper item
Ghost Pepper
$5,000
Sponsors receive- * Large Logo/Name on the CCO T-shirt and Website * 12 Complimentary T-shirts * 15 Wristbands to the CCO * Interview Spotlight * Social Media Promotion * 10 x 10 space on the street (optional) OR * Registration to compete as a Chili Cook Team (optional)
Banana Pepper item
Banana Pepper
$2,500
Sponsors receive- * Logo/Name on the CCO T-shirt and Website * 8 Complimentary T-shirts * 10 Wristbands to the CCO * Interview Spotlight * Social Media Promotion * 10 x 10 space on the street (optional) OR * Registration to compete as a Chili Cook Team (optional)
Sweet Pepper item
Sweet Pepper
$1,500
Sponsors receive- * Name on the CCO T-shirt and Website * 4 Complimentary T-shirts * 6 Wristbands to the CCO * Interview Spotlight * Social Media Promotion * 10 x 10 space on the street (optional) OR * Registration to compete as a Chili Cook Team (optional)
Green Pepper item
Green Pepper
$500
Sponsors receive- * 2 Complimentary T-shirts * 4 Wristbands to the CCO * Social Media Promotion * 10 x 10 space on the street (optional) OR * Registration to compete as a Chili Cook Team (optional)
NO purchase necessary- Fee Disclaimer Information
$1
NO purchase is necessary. Zeffy is the payment platform linked to this website. Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. Zeffy gives 100% of all donations directly to nonprofits. Zeffy relies entirely on voluntary contributions and will suggest a fee amount to cover their expenses at checkout. This field is editable for you to use at your discretion. This fee is not provided to F4.

