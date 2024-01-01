2024 Beginning Tap Workshop

It's Never Too Late To Start Dancing!

Have you always wanted to learn how to tap dance? Now's your chance! Theatre 121 is offering a beginner's tap workshop over two sessions, led by choreographer Kelsey Waughon. Attend one or both, mix and match dates – it’s up to you!





Dates & Times:

Beginning Tap 1: Monday, June 24, 7-9 PM & Saturday, July 20, 10 AM-12 PM

Tuesday, June 25, 7-9 PM & Sunday, July 21, 10 AM-12 PM Workshop will be held at Theatre 121's Storage And Rehearsal Area (SARA) located at 2320 Eastwood Drive (Rt. 47) in Woodstock

These workshops are free for Theatre 121 members and only a $5 donation per session for non-members. Join just one session or build on skills from Beginning Tap 1 in Beginning Tap 2.





Don’t miss out – tap into something new this summer!