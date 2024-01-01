2024 Annual Christmas With Logistics Celebration & Fundraising Event

The women of Christmas With Logistics (CWL) initially formed as a group of female logistics professionals aiming to host an industry holiday party. Their goal was to unite individuals from various sectors of the industry for camaraderie and relaxation during the festive season. Over time, the event's attendance has increased substantially, enabling them to provide assistance to other organizations.





In 2023, the overwhelming response and turnout led to the event raising funds in support of Maritme Bethel, an organization aiding more than 78,000 seafarers from 50 countries navigating the Savanah Ports annually. Thanks to CWL's generous backing, this commendable cause received assistance. The lives of seafarers are rife with challenges, including heightened levels of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts compared to the general population and similar sectors like oil & gas. Prolonged periods away from home, extended contracts, payment difficulties, and challenging working conditions underscore the necessity for Maritime Bethel Savannah.





We are excited for another year of celebrating the holiday magic with you and the beneficiaries of your unwavering commitment of generosity.