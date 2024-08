Grades: 4-5





Session Dates:

9/12 (Zoom with parents & NY Phil)

Classes: 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/12, 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17

Recital with NY Phil Chamber Musicians on 12/18, 12/19 or 12/20





Number of Sessions: 12





Timing: TUESDAYS 2:45 to 4:15pm





Price: $500





# Students per class: capped at 12 students for 4 and 5th grades









Location: this program will run at the music room. The final performance will take place in the Auditorium.