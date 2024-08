The Salvation Army Times Square - Theatre 315 is hosting a one-time event of a live staged reading of a new adaptation of THE STORY OF RUTH. This staged reading is being presented following a workshop with the actors, and is part of the process of developing the work for a full stage production scheduled for November 2024. This adaptation is based on the story as found in the Old Testament of the bible, or the ancient Hebrew Scripture called the Ketuvim or "Writings".