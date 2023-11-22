Play Forever

Hosted by

Play Forever

About this event

Giving Tuesday

The Beast - T Shirt item
The Beast - T Shirt
$50
The Beast held onto all the balls dinged over the fence, knowing that the Sandlot guys would someday come to get them. And then they could Play Forever. Please note: * Shipping is expected to begin in 2-3 weeks * size will be selected during the checkout period
Play Forver - Logo Tee item
Play Forver - Logo Tee
$50
Show your support with the Play Forever logo t-shirt. Please Note: * Shipping is expected to begin in 2-3 weeks * size will be selected during the checkout period*
Add a donation for Play Forever

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!