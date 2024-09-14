STRIKE OUT MS 2024

Join us on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 at Wesselman Park for the STIKE OUT MS softball tournament to benefit the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association.





In 2018, Molly (Jillson) Dewig was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the young age of 19. Her family was turned upside down. With the help of the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association, she was able to learn about the chronic disease and how to live with it. She was determined not to be defined by this diagnosis, so she continued to pursue her goals. One of those goals was to set up a fundraiser to support the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association which was there for her and still is today. She had always been involved with softball and her dad had always been by her side coaching her and many others so they decided to create STIKE OUT MS softball fundraising event.





ALL MONEY RAISED STAYS RIGHT HERE IN THE TRI-STATE!





There are many ways for you and your company to support this event:





FORM A TEAM: To register a team to play contact Joey Oldham at FJO Slowpitch Softball Tournaments on Facebook.

BE A VALUED SPONSOR: Continue on this site for more information about sponsorship levels and payment.





DONATE A SILENT AUCTION ITEM: Contact us at 812-423-5943 to arrange delivery or we can pick up.





GENERAL DONATION: Continue on this site for more information about donating to Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association.





Contact us at 812-423-5943 with any questions.







