DeSimone Family Fundraiser Hosted by NHYL

Raffle to support Lieutenant Anthony DeSimone's Family, all proceeds will go directly to Dominic & Victoria's college fund. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets will be on sale until May 31st at 9 pm, all winners will be notified via email.



Mommy Maids, LLC 2 hours of Cleaning Services

(Mommy Maids, LLC)

Boy's Cascade XRS Pro Helmet

(NHYL)





2 Outdoor Travel Rocker Chairs &

Coleman Cooler

(Mineri Families)



$100 Ludal Gift Card

(VN Engineers)



$100 Zeneli Gift Card

(Zeneli Family)





Yeti Rambler & Dick's Gift Card (Montowese PTA)

Summer Themed Variety Basket

(NHYL 5th Grade Girls)





North Haven Apparel & More

(Clintonville PTA)