DeSimone Family Fundraiser Hosted by NHYL

Raffle to support Lieutenant Anthony DeSimone's Family, all proceeds will go directly to Dominic & Victoria's college fund. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets will be on sale until May 31st at 9 pm, all winners will be notified via email.
Mommy Maids, LLC 2 hours of Cleaning Services
(Mommy Maids, LLC)
Boy's Cascade XRS Pro Helmet
(NHYL)
2 Outdoor Travel Rocker Chairs &
Coleman Cooler
(Mineri Families)
$100 Ludal Gift Card
(VN Engineers)
$100 Zeneli Gift Card
(Zeneli Family)
Yeti Rambler & Dick's Gift Card (Montowese PTA)
Summer Themed Variety Basket
(NHYL 5th Grade Girls)
North Haven Apparel & More
(Clintonville PTA)