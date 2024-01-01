Logo
DeSimone Family Fundraiser Hosted by NHYL

Raffle to support Lieutenant Anthony DeSimone's Family, all proceeds will go directly to Dominic & Victoria's college fund. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets will be on sale until May 31st at 9 pm, all winners will be notified via email. 


Mommy Maids, LLC 2 hours of Cleaning Services
(Mommy Maids, LLC)
Boy's Cascade XRS Pro Helmet
(NHYL)


2 Outdoor Travel Rocker Chairs & 
Coleman Cooler 
(Mineri Families)


$100 Ludal Gift Card
(VN Engineers)


$100 Zeneli Gift Card
(Zeneli Family)


Yeti Rambler & Dick's Gift Card (Montowese PTA)
 Summer Themed Variety Basket
(NHYL 5th Grade Girls)


North Haven Apparel & More
(Clintonville PTA)

