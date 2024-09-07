Joytime Ministries

Hosted by

Joytime Ministries

About this event

Joytime 2025

425 Industrial Dr

Lexington, NC 27295, USA

General Admission
$54.99

Admission to all concerts and speaking sessions both days. General Admission Seating!

Friday Night Only
$34.99

Admission to all concerts and speaking sessions on Friday night. General Admission Seating!

Saturday Morning
$34.99

Admission to all concerts and speaking sessions on Saturday morning. General Admission Seating!

Contribution to our Blue Flower Scholarship Fund
$4.99

We provide a $2500 Blue Flower Scholarship each year to a high school graduating senior girl. Will you prayerfully consider helping us grow our Scholarship fund? Our goal is to provide two scholarships each year. Thank you, friends!

Groups of 5+
$49.99

Come as a group and save! Admission to all concerts and speaking sessions both days. General Admission Seating!

GOLD VIP Experience
$99

Admission to all concerts and speaking sessions both days PLUS the VIP experience.

Includes:
* Early Entry
* Event T-Shirt (pick up at event)
* VIP seating during the retreat
* Admission to the VIP space at RCR
* Lunch after the retreat with special meet and greet time with the music artist and speakers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!