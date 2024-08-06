2024 Summer Field Day - Louisville

Includes 4 people in one car for Danger Run and 4 passes for the Escape Goatman attraction.
Value $280
Follow clues to solve puzzles and find haunted houses. All-inclusive admission includes the haunted houses you find along the way, though it’s not required. Danger Run® is a scavenger hunt style game played in your car, aka as a Ghost Run, and the object of the game is to solve all puzzles correctly. It is an adventure like no other and is sure to be The Most Fun You’ve EVER Had In Your Car®
Escape Goatman is a haunted trail blended with an escape game. The Legend at Pope Lick is the only immersive horror escape in Louisville, Kentucky. You and your team are on a mission to find the truth about the Pope Lick Monster. Armed with only a flashlight, your team will venture into the dark woods in search of the beast. Time is ticking... can you solve the mystery before you are hunted down by the Goatman?
KY Kingdom Passes
$10
4 KY Kingdom passes and a $100 food voucher.
Value $250.00
Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker
$5
Features:
Unique Soft, yet Crunchy Nuggets Ice
Auto Self-Cleaning Function
Compact Countertop Design
Produces up to 44 Lbs. of Ice in a Day
Holds Up To 3 Lbs. (2.5 Quarts) in Ice Basket
Value $200
Churchill Downs Box for Fall Meet
$5
Churchill Downs Box for a day of your choosing during the Fall Meet.
U of L Football Tickets
$5
4 tickets to the UofL vs SMU Football Game on October 5th.
U of L Basketball Tickets
$5
4 tickets to the UofL vs Morehead State Basketball Game on November 4th.
