2024 Summer Field Day - Louisville

Includes 4 people in one car for Danger Run and 4 passes for the Escape Goatman attraction. Value $280 Follow clues to solve puzzles and find haunted houses. All-inclusive admission includes the haunted houses you find along the way, though it’s not required. Danger Run® is a scavenger hunt style game played in your car, aka as a Ghost Run, and the object of the game is to solve all puzzles correctly. It is an adventure like no other and is sure to be The Most Fun You’ve EVER Had In Your Car® Escape Goatman is a haunted trail blended with an escape game. The Legend at Pope Lick is the only immersive horror escape in Louisville, Kentucky. You and your team are on a mission to find the truth about the Pope Lick Monster. Armed with only a flashlight, your team will venture into the dark woods in search of the beast. Time is ticking... can you solve the mystery before you are hunted down by the Goatman?

