2024 Power of the Purse-Steuben County United Way

Lunch & Dinner entry ticket; open seating at the event
Supporting Sponsor-Lunch
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Supporting Sponsor includes 4 entry tickets to Lunch and 4 raffle tickets. Recognition in the program, ED recognition at the podium, and on social media.
Supporting Sponsor-Dinner
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Supporting Sponsor includes 4 entry tickets to Dinner and 4 raffle tickets. Recognition in the program, ED recognition at the podium, and on social media.
Table Sponsors-Lunch
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table Sponsor includes 8 entry tickets to Lunch and 8 raffle tickets. Recognition in the program, ED recognition at the podium, and on social media. Reserved Table with sponsorship name listed on the table.
Table Sponsors-Dinner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table Sponsor includes 8 entry tickets to Lunch and 8 raffle tickets. Recognition in the program, ED recognition at the podium, and on social media. Reserved Table with sponsorship name listed on the table.
Purse Sponsor-Committee Shops for Purse
$200
The committee will shop for purse donations and you can designate for lunch or dinner. Recognition at events and in the program.
Raffle Ticket Lunch
$5
1 ticket for Lunch purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
Raffle Ticket Dinner
$5
1 ticket for purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
Raffle Tickets Package Lunch
$25
6 tickets for lunch purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
6 for the price of 5 raffle tickets; pickup at registration on the day of the event
6 tickets for lunch purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
Raffle Tickets Package Dinner
$25
6 tickets for dinner purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
6 for the price of 5 raffle tickets; pickup at registration on the day of the event
6 tickets for dinner purse raffle (not eligible for Power Purse)
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Presenting Sponsor includes 8 entry tickets to lunch or dinner and 16 raffle tickets. Recognition in the program, ED recognition at the podium, radio, and social media. The reserved table with the sponsorship name is listed on the table.
